Kagiso Rabada names great batsmen he would have ‘loved to bowl to’

South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is one of the best fast bowlers of the current generation and he has played a key role for his franchise Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Proteas paceman interacted with DC fans through an Instagram live and said that he was really looking for ward to play in the IPL after recovering from an injury.

“I would’ve been ready for the IPL in March. I had a tear in my groin, but I healed quite quickly, and believed I would have been able to play the IPL if it had started as scheduled.

“It was something I was really looking forward to, especially after last season’s performance which was, no doubt, a huge motivator for all of us. It was also by far the most enjoyable season I’ve been part of.” Rabada added.

Rabada also spoke about how he is trying to keep himself fit during the coronavirus pandemic and said that he has actually felt quite relaxed due to this break from cricket.

“I haven’t had the chance to bowl yet or use the cricket facilities, but professional athletes are now allowed to use gyms here in South Africa, so I’m just doing enough to keep myself going. But I’m also really pleased that I’ve had such a long break from cricket after five years of continuous competition. I’ve really found it to be very relaxing,” Rabada said.

Asked about the former greats he would have loved to bowl at, Rabada mentioned Sachin Tendulkar among other greats.

“I think Kevin Pietersen, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivian Richards and Ricky Ponting would be the batsmen I would love to bowl to,” Rabada said.

Talking about the idea of bowling in front of empty stands behind closed doors once cricket resumes, Rabada says it surely seems like a bizarre idea.

“It’s going to be bizarre to play in empty stadiums, especially during international matches. But the world has to move on. There will still be tough competition when teams play, and people can still enjoy that on TV,” he said.