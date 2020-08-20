Sections
Home / Cricket / Kamran Akmal says captains like MS Dhoni ‘very much required’ in Pakistan cricket

Kamran Akmal says captains like MS Dhoni ‘very much required’ in Pakistan cricket

“I wish such captains come in Pakistan as well. It is a request to the current captain that unless they win and their own performance is not world-class, the way Dhoni has done, we will not be able to go up,” Akmal said.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 11:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

Kamran Akmal and MS Dhoni. (Getty/AP)

It was long expected but when the time came, it poured emotions out of cricket fans. Speculations were going around for the past few years that MS Dhoni could announce his retirement from cricket soon. He played at the 2019 Cricket World Cup and fans hoped he would rescue India in the semi-final against New Zealand. But it wasn’t to be as he got run-out and India bowed out of the tournament.

It turned out to be the last time we got to witness Dhoni in an India jersey as he announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday via an Instagram post. People from all walks of life congratulated Dhoni on a wonderful career while reminiscing his journey in cricket.

He got messages from former Pakistan players like Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, and Shahid Afridi for the career he had in cricket. Now Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Kamran Akmal also hailed the career of Dhoni while saying that he deserves a standing ovation for his contribution to the game.

READ | Indian tailenders would tell me ‘don’t hit us, we have families’: Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar



“He was a player who took the team along. Doing captaincy is very easy, that I do captaincy and my place remains secure whether the team wins or losses, you have no concern. But Dhoni had this speciality that he was building the team and his own performance was also world-class. You can see the players he was creating, they are still No.1. He only wanted to do good for his country.” Akmal told Paktv.tv.

“Such players should not go like this, he should get a standing ovation. He should get a farewell match where he goes from the ground, like the way the great Sachin Tendulkar went. He has gone just like his name Mr. Cool. Such a player comes rarely in world cricket,” he added.

Akmal also stated that Pakistan also needs captains like him to take their cricket forward.

“Such captains are very much required. We have seen Inzi bhai and Younis bhai, how they have carried the team along. MS Dhoni was destined to play for India and he did well for his nation. He is a great example in front of us. He has not only played cricket but built a team as well and taken the Indian in an upward direction. Such mentality should also be there in our captains,” said Akmal.

“Nowadays, you see that they are playing for their own positions, to secure their spots and they have no concern whether the team wins or not. Such things are harmful for any country’s team. I wish such captains come in Pakistan as well. It is a request to the current captain that unless they win and their own performance is not world-class, the way Dhoni has done, we will not be able to go up,” he added.

Dhoni will return to play for CSK when the 13th edition of Indian Premier League kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s friend says actor was dating Sara, she ended it after Sonchiriya
Aug 20, 2020 11:51 IST
Author forgets to roll up car window, stranger does this and leaves a note
Aug 20, 2020 11:45 IST
Education ministry plan recommends use of CSR funds to overcome digital divide
Aug 20, 2020 11:47 IST
Karanvir Bohra: Great TV actors given cold shoulder by film industry
Aug 20, 2020 11:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.