Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports

Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi due to a heart related issue: Reports

India’s legendary 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has been admitted at Fortis Hospital ,in South Delhi’s Okhla for heart issues, according to news agency ANI.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 15:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

File photo of former India cricket captain Kapil Dev. (PTI)

Veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to wish Dev a speedy recovery. “Wishing the big-hearted, mighty Kapil Dev a speedy recovery. So much more to do,” he wrote. 

 

Former India coach and Dev’s 1983 World Cup-winning teammate Madan Lal also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the former India captain’s current health condition.



 

Kapil Dev was one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket during his playing career and is considered one of the best to have played the game. He held the world record for the most Test wickets until it was broken by West Indian Courtney Walsh.

He represented India in 131 Tests, picking up 434 wickets and scoring 5248 runs. He also played 225 ODIs, picking 253 wickets and scoring 3783 runs for India.

(More to follow)

