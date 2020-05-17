Keen to go out and play: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has said he is eager for cricket to return and that he cannot to get back on the field and win matches for India. Iyer, who finally seems to have become India’s solution to the No. 4 conundrum in limited-over cricket, endorses the idea of the game restarting, even if that means the sport is played inside closed doors for starters.

“I would be very keen to go out and play because that is what I am waiting for. You do realise that cricket is a religion in this country and if we go out and play and it is there for people to view on television, it will be a huge positive as things will start moving towards normal and people will also be entertained,” Iyer told IANS.

That said, Iyer understands it will be foolish to get back without a time frame of seven to eight weeks needed to get back into the groove for international cricket. Even India’s strength and conditioning coach Nick Webb had assigned a similar timeframe and so had fielding coach R Sridhar.

“Yes, we will need a few net sessions for sure to get the timing back (as a batsman) and also to get the muscle memory working. Will be holding the bat after a while also to have players standing around as you face bowlers bowling at 140kph, it will not be easy to come back into that zone and it will need a few training sessions as also the mental memory to settle down completely,” he pointed out.

“It is not going to be easy, but at the same time we are professionals and we have played for so many years to reach this stage, so it will not take us very long. It will be a good challenge for us to overcome and get started with cricket.”