Sections
Home / Cricket / Kemar Roach becomes 1st Windies bowler in 26 years to register 200 wickets

Kemar Roach becomes 1st Windies bowler in 26 years to register 200 wickets

Roach, who started Day 2 with 199 wickets beside his name, dismissed Chris Woakes in the 91st over to complete the milestone. The last West Indian to get to 200-plus Test wickets was Curtly Ambrose in 1994.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 19:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manchester: West Indies' Kemar Roach, left, celebrates (AP)

It took a long time to come but it came at last for the West Indies. First time in 26 years a West Indian bowler reached the 200-wickets mark in Test cricket when fast bowler Kemar Roach achieved the feat on Day 2 of the third Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Roach, who started Day 2 with 199 wickets beside his name, dismissed Chris Woakes in the 91st over to complete the milestone. The last West Indian to get to 200-plus Test wickets was Curtly Ambrose in 1994.

England vs West Indies third Test Day 2 live score

Two overs later, Roach again wreaked havoc and claimed his fourth wicket of the innings as Jofra Archer edged the ball to West Indies skipper Jason Holder in the slips. The right-arm seamer then dismissed Jofra Archer. He finished with figures for 4 for 72.

Former bowler Courtney Walsh has taken the maximum number of wickets in Test for West Indies. He played 132 matches and was able to scalp 519 wickets at an average of 24.44.



Resuming from 258/4 on day two, England were bowled out for 369 thanks to a brilliant counter-attacking innings Staurt Broad, who scored 62 off just 45 balls to not only resurrect the England innings after a collapse but also to take them past 350.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

To promote Indian vendors, Railways cite need to introduce clause in procurement process
Jul 25, 2020 20:32 IST
Karnataka overtakes Tamil Nadu in number of active Covid-19 cases
Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
Shah Rukh is the biggest star in the world, say Bad Boys for Life directors
Jul 25, 2020 20:25 IST
AAP promotes Delhi’s Covid turnaround story with 87.29 % recovery rate
Jul 25, 2020 20:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.