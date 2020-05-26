Kevin Pietersen tries to troll Virat Kohli, India captain gives epic reply

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and current India captain Virat Kohli share a great camaraderie. The two cricketers met when Kohli was a youngster, and since then have always got along on great terms. But this does not stop both of them from trying to poke fun at each other on social media.

One such moment took place recently on social media when Kohli posted a throwback image of his beard. In response to Kohli’s image, Pietersen wrote: “Shave your beard off”.

In reply to the former England batsman, Kohli came up with an epic response and said: “@kp24 better than your TikTok videos”.

It is not the first time the two cricketers have engaged in banter on social media over Kohli’s beard. Earlier, the India cricketer had posted a video on Instagram in which he explained the style of his beard.

Pietersen was quick to respond: “Does it get rid of your grey there buddy?”

The two cricketers had spoken to each other on Instagram Live in April, in which Kohli laughed over Pietersen being Dhoni’s first Test wicket.

“A lot of people told me, I am Dhoni’s first test wicket. I referred it and I was given not out remember?” Pietersen said in the video. “Yeah, I know. Look the thing is, MS has a point; it came up on the stump mics and nothing came on the hotspot so he has a point,” Kohli said laughing. KP replied, “Oh, you stop backing him.”

The two also joked about the time when Kohli got Pietersen out.