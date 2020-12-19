Khwaja, Vallipuram, Speight elected as ICC Associate Member Directors

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday re-elected Imran Khwaja and Mahinda Vallipuram as its Associate Member Directors and the duo will be joined on the Board by Neil Speight.

In line with the Associate Members’ Meeting Terms of Reference, the voting was conducted electronically by way of a weighted secret ballot in which all voters (namely each Voting Associate Member and each Regional Representative) has three votes, the ICC said in a media release.

“Voting opened on Monday 14 December 2020 and closed on Friday 18 December 2020. Imran Khwaja received 34 votes, Mahinda Vallipuram 19, and Neil Speight 16,” it stated.

Speight currently sits on the CEC Committee as an Associate Representative and has previously been on the ICC Board. A chartered accountant, he was previously the CEO of the Bermuda Cricket Board. While Khwaja and Vallipuram are both already Associate Member representatives on the Board.

Commenting on the elections, ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “I welcome all the elected Associate Member Directors and I look forward to continue working with Imran and Mahinda and getting Neil on board as we look to lead the sport and grow it around the world.”