Sections
Home / Cricket / KL Rahul has a career suggestion for Hardik Pandya’s newborn son

KL Rahul has a career suggestion for Hardik Pandya’s newborn son

Hardik and wife Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30th. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year and had tied the knot during the lockdown. 

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 16:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times

Krunal Pandya with brother Hardik Pandya’s son. (Instagram/Krunal Pandya)

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul share a great bond off the field and the latter has a message for Hardik’s son. After Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya posted a video of him with Hardik’s newborn on Instagram, captioning it ‘Let’s talk cricket’, Rahul commented on the photo and wrote, “Please tell him to become a fast bowling all rounder”.

ALSO READ: Pakistan coach Misbah downplays criticism after former skipper seen carrying drinks and shoes as 12th man

Hardik and wife Natasa Stankovic became parents to a baby boy on July 30th. The two had announced their engagement earlier this year and had tied the knot during the lockdown. 

Hardik Pandya has been a regular with the Indian limited overs team ever since making his debut in 2016. He has performed the duties of a fast bowling all rounder and has improved both his batting and bowling skills.



While Rahul and Hardik share a great bond, the duo will be soon playing against each other in the Indian Premier League.

While Hardik and brother Krunal remain crucial members of the Mumbai Indians team, KL Rahul will be looking forward to leading the Kings XI Punjab to their first ever title.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

International arrivals made easier by online filing of travel forms
Aug 07, 2020 16:43 IST
Dream of becoming a singing sensation? This is your chance to showcase your talent and become the voice of the nation
Aug 07, 2020 16:42 IST
Opportunity knocks: MotoGP riders eye Czechia success
Aug 07, 2020 16:42 IST
Himachal Pradesh govt transfers two IAS officers
Aug 07, 2020 16:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.