KL Rahul ruled out of ongoing Test series against Australia due to injury

KL Rahul ruled out of ongoing Test series against Australia due to injury

After further check-up, it was revealed that Rahul would need another three weeks to recover from the injury and hence will not be able to take part in the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 09:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times Delhi

India's KL Rahul acknowledges the applause of the crowd after being dismissed. (REUTERS)

Team India have been dealt another blow on their tour of Australia as opening batsman KL Rahul has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series due to an injury. It has been informed by Board of Control in Cricket in India (BCCI) that Rahul sprained his left wrist while batting in the nets during a practice session on Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

After further check-up, it was revealed that Rahul would need another three weeks to recover from the injury and hence will not be able to take part in the last two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

READ | Virat Kohli or Steve Smith - Who is the better batsman? Answers Andy Flower

Rahul will now head back to India and start his rehabilitation of the injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.



India are already missing the services of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav due to injury while captain Virat Kohli is on a paternity leave.

Pacer Umesh Yadav limped off the field due to an injury he picked while bowling in the second innings of the second Test in Melbourne. Only Jasprit Bumrah is the only first-choice seamer left for India in the squad with the likes of Mohammed Siraj making his debut in the Melbourne Test.

READ | After success against Smith and Labuschagne, R Ashwin set to improve his record against David Warner

Umesh had to fly back to India due a calf muscle tear and he will also miss the rest of the series. Team India decided to add left-arm seamer Thangarasu Natarajan to the squad for the third Test in place of Umesh.

Meanwhile, Shami was ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture on his arm. Shami was batting in the second innings at the Adelaide Oval when he was hit on the right arm by a bouncer from Australia seamer Pat Cummins.

The third Test begins in Sydney on January 7. The series is currently tied 1-1.

