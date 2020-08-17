Sections
Home / Cricket / Suresh Raina reveals why he and MS Dhoni decided to announce retirement on August 15

Suresh Raina reveals why he and MS Dhoni decided to announce retirement on August 15

Raina, who followed Dhoni into retirement just moments later, shed light on the emotional roller-coaster night that was August 15, 2020.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 16:09 IST

By hindustantimes,com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni after India won the 2013 Champions Trophy. (Getty Images)

Suresh Raina has revealed he was aware of the fact that MS Dhoni, his long-time friend and India teammate, would announce his retirement upon landing in Chennai. Raina and Dhoni, along with Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma landed in Chennai on August 14, and a day later, the former India captain informed the world of his retirement through a post on Instagram.

Also Read | ‘One of the best leaders I have come across’: 2011 World Cup-winning coach Kirsten on Dhoni

Raina, who followed Dhoni into retirement just moments later, shed light on the emotional night that was August 15, 2020. “I knew Dhoni would announce his retirement upon reaching Chennai, so I was ready,” Raina told Dainik Jagran. “I, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma reached Ranchi on 14 August with the chartered plane, and picked up Mahi bhai and Monu Singh.

Also Read | Raina officially communicated retirement decision a day after public announcement: BCCI

“After announcing our retirement, we hugged and cried a lot. I, Piyush, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav and Karn sat together after that, talked about our careers and our relationship. We partied during the night.”

Raina made his retirement official when he conveyed the same on his social media on Sunday and later the BCCI. That said, Raina informed that the decision to retire was not instinct and instead pre-planned.



“We had already made up our minds to retire on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni’s jersey number is 7 and mine is 3 - put it together and it makes 73. And on August 15, India completed 73 years of independence, so there couldn’t have been a better day,” Raina said.

“Dhoni began his career on 23 December (2004) against Bangladesh in Chittagong, while I made my debut on 30 July (2005) against Sri Lanka. Both of us almost began together in international cricket, remained together at CSK, and so we now retired together and will continue to play in IPL together.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda
Aug 17, 2020 16:31 IST
IITs should pay attention to problems faced by farmers, rural India: Vice President Naidu
Aug 17, 2020 16:29 IST
SC to consider larger questions case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal
Aug 17, 2020 16:29 IST
Japan’s leader visits hospital, raising health concerns
Aug 17, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.