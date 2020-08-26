Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to lead ODI rankings for batsmen

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to rule the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, keeping their places as the top two batsmen. India captain Kohli leads the way with 871 points, followed by Rohit only 16 points less at 855. However, in Tests, it’s Australia’s former captain Steve Smith who is at the pinnacle followed by all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne in the latest list of rankings released by the ICC on Wednesday.

India wicketkeeper batsman KL Rahul is the second-ranked T20I batsman with 823 points. He is next only to Babar Azam, the No. 1-ranked batsman with 879 points, while Australia’s Aaron Finch is at third with 820 points. Besides Kohli and Rohit and Rahul, another Indian to feature in the top 3 is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who is the second-ranked ODI bowler with 719 points behind Trent Boult of New Zealand.

As far as teams are concerned, India are placed second in ODIs and third in both Tests and T20 formats behind England, Australia and New Zealand. Fresh off England’s 1-0 series win against Pakistan on Thursday, 22-year-old batsman Zak Crawley made significant upward movement, jumping 53 places to reach a career-best 28th position.

Crawley scored a magnificent 267 during England’s first innings of the final Test in Southampton, becoming the third-youngest English batsman to score a Test double century. Crawley is the fourth best-ranked England batsman after only eight Tests, behind Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jos Buttler.

James Anderson, wo on Tuesday, became the first fast bowler in history to take 600 Test wickets, has returned to the top 10 of the Test bowler’s ranking. Anderson picked up the 29th five-wicket-haul of his career during Pakistan’s first innings, the performance escalating him six positions to the No. 8 slot.

Buttler is another England player to make notable progress in the latest rankings update after scoring a fine 152 in his side’s only innings of the Test. He has reached a career-best 637 rating points and 21st position, three off his best of 18th achieved in November 2018.

For Pakistan, captain Azhar Ali’s return to form with a solid 141 in the first innings has seen him gain 11 places and reach 23rd position, while wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who was Pakistan’s Player of the Series in the tournament, has gained three slots to reach 72nd position after a fighting half-century in the first innings.