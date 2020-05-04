Sections
Home / Cricket / Kohli, Rohit, Sania take part in online concert to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

Kohli, Rohit, Sania take part in online concert to raise funds for COVID-19 pandemic

The proceeds from the concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by GiveIndia, a donation platform.

Updated: May 04, 2020 09:09 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and batsman Rohit Sharma (PTI)

India skipper Virat Kohli, limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma and tennis star Sania Mirza were among sports personalities, who took part in an online concert to raise funds to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has killed over 2 lakh people globally.

As part of the initiative by ‘iFor India’, actors, musicians, singers, sportspersons and business leaders came together to entertain people from their homes in a bid to help the COVID-19 pandemic cause.

The proceeds from the concert will go to the India COVID Response Fund set up by GiveIndia, a donation platform.

“Two weeks ago, we started work on India’‘s biggest concert. To entertain people who are locked-down at home. To pay tribute to those who work on the frontlines while we work from home. And to raise funds for those who have no work and no home,” a message from #IForIndia, the concert for our times, said.



Among others to attend the concert include, Kohli’s actress wife Anushka, Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Ustad Zakir Hussain, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bryan Adams, Gulzar, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, Sonu Nigam, Sophie Turner, Zoya Akhtar and Vidya Balan.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
May 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
May 04, 2020 08:43 IST
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19
May 04, 2020 09:03 IST
Lockdown 3.0 begins from today with more relaxations, some curbs: All you need to know
May 04, 2020 08:14 IST

latest news

Sensex opens 969 points lower at 32,768; NSE Nifty falls 326 points lower to 9,553
May 04, 2020 09:25 IST
Silver Lake to invest Rs 5,655.75 crore in Reliance’s Jio Platforms
May 04, 2020 09:17 IST
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
May 04, 2020 09:22 IST
Amitabh Bachchan pays teary-eyed tribute to Rishi Kapoor, watch
May 04, 2020 09:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.