Home / Cricket / Kohli was sledging and abusing our batsmen: Bangladesh’s Rubel Hossain recounts U19 days

Rubel Hossain and Virat Kohli’s rivalry goes back a long way, to their U-19 days and that has continued even in World Cups.

Updated: May 11, 2020 10:05 IST

By hidustantimes.com, New Delhi

Virat Kohli during U19 World Cup in 2008 (Getty Images)

When Bangladesh pacer Rubel Hossain nicked Virat Kohli off with a fuller length delivery wide outside off stump in the second quarterfinal of the 2015 ODI World Cup in Melbourne, he celebrated that wicket the most, even gave Kohli a send-off, not only because it was a huge wicket in the context of the game but also because of the history between the two.

Rubel Hossain and Virat Kohli’s rivalry goes back a long way, to their U-19 days and that has continued even in World Cups. Virat Kohli had a heated discussion with Rubel during the opening match of 2011 ODI World Cup too.

Rubel acknowledged the rivalry and agreed that it all started in the U-19 tri-nation series in South Africa in 2008.

Also Read | Knew Sachin would go over mid-wicket: Akram’s plan that broke India’s heart



“I have played against Virat Kohli since our U-19 days. So I have had things going on with him from our U-19 days. During the U-19 days, he used to sledge a lot. Now it may not be that much,” Rubel said during a Facebook Live session with teammates Tamim Iqbal and Taskin Ahmed, as quoted by bdcrictime.com.



Rubel, who has 126 wickets in 101 ODIs for Bangladesh also revealed that Kohli had abused Bangladeshi batsmen during a match in that tri-nation series.

“There was a match in South Africa, in a tri-national tournament. He was sledging a lot, abusing our batters. We know how it is,” said Rubel smiling.

Also Read | Cook picks 5 greatest batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara’s genius

“I had an altercation with him and the umpire had to intervene,” he added.

The duo played together in the 2008 U-19 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur in which Kohli led India to victory and from there on, there has been no looking back for one of the world’s premier batsman and current India captain.

Rubel and Kohli met during the 2019 World Cup too in Birmingham. India had beaten Bangladesh by 28 runs. Rubel had taken the catch to dismiss Kohli for 26 off Mustafizur Rahman.

(With agency inputs)

