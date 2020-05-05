Sections
Home / Cricket / Kookaburra’s wax applicator to allow bowlers shine ball without saliva

Kookaburra’s wax applicator to allow bowlers shine ball without saliva

Kookaburra said its wax applicator, while still in “very early stage product development”, could provide a solution and abolish the need to use sweat or saliva to shine the ball.

Updated: May 05, 2020 11:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Sydney

England's paceman Ben Stokes gives shine to the ball (AFP)

Australian cricket ball manufacturer Kookaburra is developing a wax applicator that allows players to shine the ball without using saliva or sweat, minimising the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Players regularly shine one side of the leather-clad ball and scuff up the other to make the ball swing sideways in mid-flight and deceive the batter.

But rubbing spit or sweat into the ball’s surface is expressly forbidden under Australian Institute of Sport guidelines released last week that set out the conditions for the game to resume.

Kookaburra said its wax applicator, while still in “very early stage product development”, could provide a solution.



Also Read | Calculations went for toss, was upset: Sachin during ‘desert storm’

“At Kookaburra we are committed to continuous improvement and innovation in the game we love,” general manager David Orchard told AFP.

“As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic we are always looking for solutions to allow our game to be played safely by all cricketing communities around the world,” he said.

Cricket is suspended around the globe because of the pandemic and the wax applicator would need approval from governing bodies to be used when play resumes.

Also Read | Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers

Kookaburra’s innovation involves using a sponge to apply small amounts of wax to the ball.

Current laws forbid the use of artificial substances to alter the ball but there is a long history of tampering that goes well beyond bowlers spitting on the ball and rubbing it on their clothing.

Test players have been accused of using lozenges, petroleum jelly and resin to shine the ball, and also scuffing it with bottle tops, trouser zippers and grit.

The most notorious recent case was in 2018, when some Australian players attempted to alter the ball with sandpaper during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town, resulting in lengthy bans for those involved.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India should consider a big stimulus to revive Covid-19-hit economy: Abhijit Banerjee
May 05, 2020 10:09 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally at 46,433 with 3,900 new cases in 24 hours
May 05, 2020 09:39 IST
India a step closer to making key drug to treat Covid-19
May 05, 2020 04:15 IST
Will produce more aggressive seamers: Akhtar on coaching India pacers
May 05, 2020 09:43 IST

latest news

Karnataka SSLC exams to be held soon: Education Minister
May 05, 2020 11:29 IST
Microsoft confirms Windows 10X is coming to single-screen devices
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Sisodia talks of ‘tough solutions’ after Delhi booze fee, fuel price hike
May 05, 2020 11:25 IST
Nine test positive in Chandigarh, Covid-19 count reaches 111
May 05, 2020 11:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.