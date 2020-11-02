Sections
Kotla undergoes sanitisation drive as two DDCA employees test COVID positive

Two Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, days before the state unit’s elections.

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:27 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. (HT Archives)

The Feroz Shah Kotla premises is undergoing another round of sanitisation drive after two Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, days before the state unit’s elections. However, the elections for the post of treasurer and four directors will be held as per schedule from November 5 to 8 at the Kotla premises.

“Two employees Neeraj Sharma and Pradeep Banerjee have tested COVID-19 positive and have been advised 18 days of home quarantine. Their offices have been shut down and entire premises will be sanitised,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Monday.

He informed that elections will be held as per schedule.

“The elections are on as per schedule and all kinds of health safety protocols are in place,” Manchanda said.

On the election-front, former BCCI president CK Khanna’s wife Shashi is the front-runner to become the next treasurer as she is pitted against Gautam Gambhir’s uncle Pawan Ghulati. The four candidates for directors’ post from the Khanna faction are Harish Singla, Harsh Gupta and Manjit Singh and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal.

