Sections
Home / Cricket / Kevin Pietersen believes forced break may have extended athletes’ careers

Kevin Pietersen believes forced break may have extended athletes’ careers

According to Pietersen, this forced break might have helped some athletes to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, take a mental break from all the pressure and once again start loving the sport to which they have dedicated their entire lives.

Updated: May 25, 2020 18:49 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Launch Party On The Mall - London, Britain - May 29, 2019 Former England cricket Kevin Pietersen talks to the media Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo (Action Images via Reuters)

While the COVID-19 pandemic might have brought the entire sporting world to a standstill, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen believes that the “forced break” might have helped certain athletes to increase the length of their careers. Since the global outbreak of novel coronavirus in March, sporting activities across the world came to a grinding halt. It was only recently that football action started in Germany while other leagues are also in the way of resuming in the coming days.

According to Pietersen, this forced break might have helped some athletes to work on their fitness, heal their niggles, take a mental break from all the pressure and once again start loving the sport to which they have dedicated their entire lives.

Also read: Don’t like to make comparisons but have huge admiration for Sunil Gavaskar: Karsan Ghavri

“I wonder how many sportsmen/women have had their careers lengthened with this forced break? Little niggles healing. A mental break from pressure. Falling back in love with their sport. Would be interesting to find out?” the former Englad batsman said in a tweet.

In India, the nationwide lockdown has been in place since March 25 and is currently slated to end on May 31.



Also read: West Indies ready with plan to send 25-man squad for Test series in England in June

Earlier, India head coach Ravi Shastri had also said that the forced break for the Indian players was a “welcome rest” as they can now re-energise themselves.

Talking to Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Rob Key on a Sky Sports podcast in March, Shastri had said Indian players had started showing signs of mental fatigue after playing five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests in New Zealand.

More than 3.4 lakh people across the world have so far lost their lives due to COVID-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

J&K L-G advisor’s wife, son test positive for Covid-19
May 25, 2020 19:48 IST
23-year-old factory worker hangs self in Ludhiana
May 25, 2020 19:48 IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Maharashtra governor
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
Thane Civil Hospital to get 150 more beds for Covid ward
May 25, 2020 19:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.