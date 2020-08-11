Sections
Kumar Sangakkara names former India star among bowlers he found difficult to face

Sangakkara, who is now the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, hosted a Q&A session with fans recently and he was asked about the bowlers he found most difficult to face.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Zaheer Khan. (File)

Kumar Sangakkara retired from international cricket with a mountain of runs. Apart from being one of the finest wicket-keeper batsmen in the game, he was also a great leader, leading Sri Lanka to the final of the 2009 ICC WT20 and 2011 ICC World Cup. His unfortunate runs of losses in ICC tournament finals came to an end in 2014 when he was part of the team that beat India to win the 2014 ICC WT20.

Along with former captain Mahela Jayawardene, the left-handed batsman formed the core of Sri Lanka’s batting for a good decade. Many believed Sangakkara still had some years left in him of high quality international cricket when he called time on his career.

His tally of 12,400 runs in Test cricket at an average of 57.40 puts him on the 6th spot in the list of all time highest run-getters in the longest format. He also has 14,234 runs in 404 ODIs, which is second only to the great Sachin Tendulkar.

This without any doubt proves that Sangakkara was one of the finest batsmen of modern day cricket. But even the best of batsmen have their weaknesses and there are some bowlers who trouble them more than the others.



Sangakkara, who is now the president of the Marylebone Cricket Club, hosted a Q&A session with fans recently and he was asked about the bowlers he found most difficult to face. The Sri Lankan named two left arm pacemans who are fellow Asian. Pakistan legend Wasim Akram and Indian World Cup winner Zaheer Khan were the two names ‘Sanga’ took.

“Wasim Akram, was a nightmare to face. Zaheer Khan I faced many times and was extremely difficult also,” he said

Asked to name the bowler he found most difficult as a wicket-keeper, he took the name of former Sri Lanka spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

“Behind the stumps it would be Murali. He was extremely difficult to keep to with his variation and turn, and the weather conditions in Sri Lanka made it a test of both mental and physical fitness. So he would be number one,: Sangakkara said.

