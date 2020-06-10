Lance Klusener in favour of wax as replacement for saliva

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has thrown his weight behind the idea of introducing replacements for saliva, believing wax could be a good starting point. The ICC has banned the use of saliva as a way to shine the ball once cricket resumes. Klusener said he does not disagree with the ICC’s call but insisted the use of artificial substance in limited quantity.

“They could perhaps use wax in limited quantity. The captain of the fielding team gets to keep it. After 80 overs of play, they get a new one while the old one is handed back to the umpire,” Klusener told Times of India.

“I have no problem with saliva being banned by the ICC. Coronavirus is passed through saliva, so that makes sense. However, I would like to see a certain amount of a specific substance provided by the ball manufacturers (say 10ml for example) to the team captain which he can use at this discretion for 80 overs. After that it can be replaced with a newer one.”

If a player does apply saliva to the ball, the umpires will manage the situation with some leniency during an initial period of adjustment for the players, but subsequent instances will result in the team receiving a warning. A team can be issued up to two warnings per innings but repeated use of saliva on the ball will result in a five-run penalty to the batting side. Whenever saliva is applied to the ball, the umpires will be instructed to clean the ball before play recommences.

“It is a habit. Players will have to adapt to the new normal. Mistakes will be made by them at first but over a period of time they will get used to it.” Klusener said.

Klusener, head coach of the Afghanistan national men’s cricket team weighed on in the team’s training sessions, which resumed earlier this week. Top-flight players such as Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and others returned to training in Kabul, while Klusener and most of the coaching staff was told to stay back. The former all-rounder is doing his bit to contribute but admits it become a little tricky to coordinate with those involved.

“The camp is run by our assistant coach and former Afghanistan captain Nawroz Mangal since we are not allowed to travel,” Klusener said. “To be honest, staying in touch with the team is pretty difficult. Internet connection in Afghanistan is too slow for a virtual coaching session. We receive footage and give feedback at the end of each day. The focus now is on Twenty20s and we also want to ensure the players are back to peak fitness in the coming weeks.”