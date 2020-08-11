Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah or Mitchell Starc? Aakash Chopra names his pick to bowl Super Over

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra on Tuesday explained why he would prefer to pick Jasprit Bumrah to bowl a Super Over instead of pace bowling greats Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Starc. The Super Over has become an integral aspect of limited-overs cricket as games have started becoming more closer than ever before. The World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand saw a Super Over taking place, which actually ended in a draw itself.

In the latest video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Aakash Chopra, first talked about spinners and explained that if he has to go for a spinner in a Super Over, he would prefer Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan over West Indies’ Sunil Narine.

“Sunil Narine has bowled a maiden in a Super Over. He was bowling and only Narine and the keeper were involved in the game. The one time the batsman connected, he was dismissed. So you may want him to bowl but that is an old incident. The pitch was an absolute minefield where the ball was turning a mile,” he said.

“The action was also different at that time where he was able to deliver his off-spinners at a fast pace, which does not happen now. So, if the pitch is not that bad will you give the Super Over to him. If there are two left-handers in front who don’t play spin well, you may consider but he is not the best option in the five I have chosen,” he added.

“Rashid Khan is a unique player. If the ball is turning and it is a difficult pitch, I would go with him. I would pick him above Narine,” he said. Chopra, though, questioned whether any team would prefer going with a spin bowling option when bowling to the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma or heavy hitters Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell in the Super Over.

“But will you give the ball to him in all scenarios, say if you have Kohli, Rohit, Pollard or Russell in front, would you go for a spinner. He is definitely better than Narine and you might go for him ahead of Malinga currently but will he be ahead of Bumrah and Starc. No team gives the 20th over to a spinner, so why would you give the Super Over to him. I won’t go with him either,” Chopra explained.

Talking about the three seamers Malinga, Starc and Bumrah, Chopra said: “Lasith Malinga, the lion might have grown old but has not forgotten how to catch its prey. And if you see the earlier days, choosing anyone above Lasith Malinga would be an injustice. Although he won MI the 2019 IPL final with his slower one, he is not my choice right now ahead of Rashid, Bumrah and Starc. So, if I have such options I will not go to Malinga.”

“Mitchell Starc with his height and reverse swinging yorkers, he doesn’t have to bowl slower ones or bouncers. He can put 6 yorkers right on the spot. He can bowl over the wicket or round the wicket, wide yorkers or on the body with pace and an odd ball that climbs on you from three-quarters length.

“If he is in form, I will go with him. Choosing between him and Bumrah is a very tough call. If you are Australian you will go with him, if you are Indian you will go with Bumrah,” Chopra said.

“Jasprit Bumrah, I remember a Super Over he had bowled against Gujarat Lions where they had Brendon McCullum and I think Dwayne Smith, one of the West Indian batsmen and they couldn’t touch the ball with the bat. In between he bowled a no ball as well, despite that he was not hit for runs.

“Being an Indian and having seen him from close quarters, I will go with him. Jasprit Bumrah will be my pick ahead of Mitchell Starc because Starc may bowl a boundary ball once in a while but Bumrah with his accurate slower ones and yorkers and different style of action makes him special,” he further explained.

Bumrah will play for Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which begins from September 19th this year. The tournament matches will be played across three cities in the UAE - Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.