Lasith Malinga is reportedly set to miss the first few games of the IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians and will not be travelling with the team that takes off for the UAE on Friday. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Malinga who’s been with the franchise since 2009, is planning on staying back in Sri Lanka to be with his ill father, who may require surgery in the coming weeks.

Malinga is the IPL’s leading wicket-taker with 170 wickets last year helped MI secure a fourth title win, winning the final against Chennai Super Kings off the last ball. With CSK needing two to win off the final ball and one to tie, Malinga got Shardul Thakur out LBW. After his first three overs going for 42 runs, Malinga roared back to conceded only seven off the decisive over of the match.

It was in March that Malinga last played any form of cricket, when he took part in a T20I against West Indies in Galle. Surprisingly, in June, when Sri Lanka’s 24-member squad was announced for a second-residential training camp, Malinga was not part of it.

Although the revised official schedule of the IPL is yet to come out, MI are likely to take on CSK in the opener on September 19, which was the original opener.