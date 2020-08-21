Sections
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 | Lasith Malinga to miss first few IPL games for Mumbai Indians: Report

IPL 2020 | Lasith Malinga to miss first few IPL games for Mumbai Indians: Report

As per reports, Malinga is planning on staying back in Sri Lanka to be with his ill father, who may require surgery in the coming weeks.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 18:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker of the IPL. (Getty Images)

Lasith Malinga is reportedly set to miss the first few games of the IPL 2020 for Mumbai Indians and will not be travelling with the team that takes off for the UAE on Friday. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Malinga who’s been with the franchise since 2009, is planning on staying back in Sri Lanka to be with his ill father, who may require surgery in the coming weeks.

Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

Malinga is the IPL’s leading wicket-taker with 170 wickets last year helped MI secure a fourth title win, winning the final against Chennai Super Kings off the last ball. With CSK needing two to win off the final ball and one to tie, Malinga got Shardul Thakur out LBW. After his first three overs going for 42 runs, Malinga roared back to conceded only seven off the decisive over of the match.

Also Read | Delhi Capitals’ players assemble in Mumbai before leaving for UAE

It was in March that Malinga last played any form of cricket, when he took part in a T20I against West Indies in Galle. Surprisingly, in June, when Sri Lanka’s 24-member squad was announced for a second-residential training camp, Malinga was not part of it.

Although the revised official schedule of the IPL is yet to come out, MI are likely to take on CSK in the opener on September 19, which was the original opener.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gaurav Chopraa pens emotional note on mother’s death
Aug 21, 2020 18:24 IST
Kapurthala without a single bed to treat critical covid-19 patients
Aug 21, 2020 18:21 IST
Let’s take a moment to thank the pandemic for these 6 positive things
Aug 21, 2020 18:20 IST
UP court grants bail to two Tablighi Jamaat members who hid in a mosque after Delhi meet
Aug 21, 2020 18:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.