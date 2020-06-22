Sections
Home / Cricket / Lavish cars and millions were offered: Former Pakistan pacer Aaquib Javed names teammate who approached him for fixing

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Aquib Javed celebrates during the 1992 World Cup. (Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricketer Aaqib Javed levelled serious allegations against former teammate Saleem Pervez, recognising him to be the player who introduced cricketers to the bookies. The former speedster Javed, whose career came to an end at the age of 25 in 1998, said that he was also approached for fixing a game, but he refused to do so, and hence, it ended his career.

“Lavish cars and millions of rupees were handed over to cricketers. I was also asked to fix matches and was told that if I did not comply, my career would be finished,” Javed was quoted as saying by a local Pakistan news channel earlier this week.

“Players were approached with match-fixing offers through a former cricketer named Saleem Pervez,” he added.

“When I came to know about fixing, I took a strong stance and stood by it. I don’t regret the fact that it shortened my career as I strongly believe in my values. People tried to sideline me from tours because of my stance and would also reprimand those people who would talk to me,” he further said.



Javed, in May had also accused that the primary den of match-fixing is in India. Aaqib, who was one of the whistleblowers of the corruption scandal in Pakistan cricket in the 1990s, also spoke about instances of match-fixing in Pakistan. “Questions have been raised about the IPL and I think the den of this match-fixing mafia is India,” he was quoted as saying by a Pakistan television channel Geo news.

Speaking about his own career, Aaqib had also said that he couldn’t make it back into the team because he blew the whistle on match fixers. “My career ended prematurely because I spoke against fixing. I was being threatened that I would be ripped to pieces. If you are vocal against fixing then you can only go to a certain extent in your career. This is why I was not able to become the head coach [of Pakistan],” Javed was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

