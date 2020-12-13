LBW or caught? Maybe neither. Shubman Gill’s dismissal in warm-up match against Australia A raises doubts

Sections
Indians vs Australia A: At first, it appeared that Shubman Gill was given out leg before wicket but the scorecard suggested that he was actually given out caught. That’s where the confusion started.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 11:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At a time when India are fretting hard in choosing Mayank Agarwal’s opening partner, Shubman Gill’s controversial dismissal in the second warm-up game against Australia A generated a lot of talk on social media.

Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw – the two openers for India in the second warm-up game against Australia A are also fighting for the second opener’s spot in the first Test. While Shaw failed in both innings, Gill missed an opportunity to notch up a fifty in the first innings.

In the second innings, Gill looked set for a big one when he was dismissed off leg-spinner Mitchell Sweposn for 65. At first, it appeared that Gill was given out leg before wicket but the scorecard suggested that he was actually given out caught. That’s where the confusion started.

It was a flatter delivery from the leg-spinner. Gill tried to play it off the backfoot but ended up missing it. The ball hit his pads and went towards first slip, where Sean Abbott took a diving catch and appealed.



The umpire raised his finger after seeing the catch. Gill was visibly upset and stood there for long enough to make his intentions clear.

 

This being a warm-up game, there was no DRS. In fact, replays also did not have ball-tracking or snickometre.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra raised his doubts over the decision.

“How was Shubman out? Definitely not LBW....and there was zero evidence to suggest he was caught at slips,” he wrote.

 

Meanwhile, Indians rode on twin centuries from Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant to end day 2 at 386 for 4.

