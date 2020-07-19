‘Leader of the attack’: Australia batsman lauds Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah

Sections
Australia star youngster Marnus Labuschagne also believes that it will be a challenge for the hosts to face Indian bowling line-up that comprises of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, among others.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Jasprit Bumrah with Mohammed Shami. (FILE)

India cricket team is set to travel to Australia in October this year for three-match T20I series after which the two teams will play four Tests and 3 ODIs starting from first week of December. But despite the tour still a few months away there is already quite a lot of excitement among fans who are eager to see the two teams square off against each other once again. Several former cricketers including Rahul Dravid, Brad Hogg, Gautam Gambhir have already pegged Indian pace bowling unit as their biggest strength going into the series.

Australia star youngster Marnus Labuschagne also believes that it will be a challenge for the hosts to face Indian bowling line-up that comprises of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, among others. Labuschange believes that Australia will have to be wary of the threat posed by Bumrah.

“They are all good bowlers but it is hard to get past Jasprit Bumrah,” the 26-year-old told PTI in an exclusive interview from Brisbane.

“He has the ability to consistently bowl around 140 kmph and swing the ball when conditions are suitable. He is also able to angle the ball back in at the stumps. You always want to test yourself against the best. Jasprit is probably the leader of that attack,” said Labuschagne, who averages over 63 after 14 Tests with four hundreds and seven half centuries.



Labuschagne, who was part of the Australian Test team that had played India in December 2018-January 2019, further said that Ishant Sharma’s growth in the last couple of years also makes him a tough challenge. “Ishant has been very good during the last couple of years. Coming over here and angling the ball back into right handers, that would be a good challenge for us also,” Labuschagne said.

“I have played one Test against India in Sydney. I have a bit of experience of facing their attack in that Test and later when I came to India for white-ball series,” he added.

“Naturally, when you do well, then people start picking your game, working on how you play. So, I have to make sure that I understand my game well, so when Indian bowlers come at me, I have to ensure that I am one step ahead,” the Australia batsman said.

(With PTI inputs)

