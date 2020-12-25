Let the Australians play mind games: Rahane makes a statement as he looks to stabilise Indian ship

Ajinkya Rahane of India (L) speaks with India head coach Ravi Shastri during an Indian Nets Session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 23, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty Images)

Ajinkya Rahane might not be an extrovert like Virat Kohli, but he too knows how to give it back to the opposition both on the field and off it. After Australian coach Justin Langer said that he would like to put some pressure on India’s stand-in captain, Rahane said he would let the Australians play mind games and would continue to focus on his team and its individuals.

“Australians are very good at playing mind games and I will let them do that. We are focussing on ourselves, what we want to do as a unit and we are going to back our every individuals,” Rahane said on the eve of the match.

He was very clear that he wouldn’t take any additional pressure of captaining the team but will make the most of this opportunity.

“It is a proud moment for me leading India, obviously it is a great opportunity, responsibility as well but I don’t want to take any pressure.

“I think what I want to do is back my team. So focus is not on me, it is all about team and how we want to do well as a team. We are focussing on that,” the middle order batsman said.

He further revealed what Kohli told the team before leaving for India,.

“Yeah, Virat spoke to all of us, before leaving. We had our team dinner in Adelaide, so he spoke to all of us about staying in the moment, playing for each other and yeah enjoying each other’s success and help each other out on the field.” Rahane said.

He said that he wants his team to focus on the positives from the first Test in Adelaide.

“Talking about last Test match, see comparatively we had two good days, just one bad hour, where we actually lost it completely,” he said.

“The chat was all about backing ourself as an individual and as team, play to our strengths and whatever we have planned in the first Test match just stick to that,” he said.