‘Letting him know that I am here’: AB de Villiers recalls his revenge on Stuart Broad

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers recalled the time he was troubled by an in-form Stuart Broad in the Test series and decided a way to tear into him during the one-day leg of the tour. During England’s tour of South Africa in 2016, de Villiers had a poor run, scoring 210 runs in seven innings. He scored just one half-century and was dismissed by Broad three times including two ducks.

In conversation with JP Duminy, de Villiers how he tucked into Broad to let him know it was a fresh start.

“Broad was completely over me in that Test series couple of weeks prior to the ODIs. I was definitely feeling pressure from his side, he was bowling with amazing skill throughout the series. He had me jumping all over the place, he was actually on top of me. I had to do something. I decided in the ODI series that I’m not going to allow that to happen,” de Villiers told Duminy on the Super Over podcast.

After England won the Test series, de Villiers began the ODI series with a sizzling 73 in the second ODI even though South Africa lost the first two games to trail 0-2 in the series. In the fourth ODI, de Villiers did not get a big score, but his early assault on Broad derailed the England quick as he and Duminy forged a useful partnership that paved the way for South Africa seeing themselves home.

“Amazing fightback from JP and I, we got it back there. Fifty partnership … and then he ran me out! You remember that? Chris Woakes [is the bowler], rolled it [the ball] right back at Woakes, and he’s like, ‘Yeah’ [for a run]. He’s halfway down the wicket, I am like ‘OK’. I am fifty off 25 balls [36 off 26], I am seeing the ball like a balloon … at least we won that game.”

“I was trying to get the limelight dude,” Duminy replied. “He’s been getting the limelight for years, come on man!”

Duminy weighed in on the knock, praising de Villiers and his ability to put pressure back on the opposition. Chasing 263, South Africa were 63/3 when de Villiers walked out to join Duminy. He was nine off seven with a boundary and sensing the possibility of another wicket, Root brought Broad on hoping for the fast bowler to replicate his success in Tests.

However, after one dot ball, de Villiers smacked Broad for a four and six off consecutive deliveries to throw England off guard. De Villiers scored 36 and Duminy 31, but together secured a partnership of 58 runs. Chris Morris’ rampaging 62 off 38 with three fours and four sixes saw South Africa over the line.

“We were playing against England at the Wanderers,” Duminy said, “and Stuart Broad was bowling and I was defending, just trying to get the partnership going. AB walks in, double steps him [Broad] and hits him straight over his head, like, in the first few balls, and I am like, ‘Jeepers, OK!’ And we come together, and I was like, ‘Yo, Abraham! What happened there?’

“He’s like, ‘No! Need to make sure I am letting him know that I am here.’ You talk about belief, we were speaking about Virat [Kohli], and I think that was the difference. He [de Villiers] certainly had this ability to transfer pressure in an amazing way, and be consistent with it because a lot of us will try and do it. But the word he mentioned there [earlier] was commitment, that in those moments when he made decisions, there was no holding back, [whether it was] sweeping somebody or coming down the wicket, that commitment was fully there.”