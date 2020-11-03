‘Like him there are 3-4 others’: Ravi Shastri reacts on Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from India squads for Australia tour

Suryakumar Yadav’s absence from Team India’s squad for the tour of Australia caused a furore in the cricketing circles. The 30-year-old batsman has been a mainstay in the Indian Premier League for several years and is an integral part of the Mumbai Indians’ team. Several fans and critics demanded the selection of Suryakumar in the T20 team and it was the talk of the town for several days.

Surya responded to his non-selection with a stupendous knock of 79 against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore. Yadav has been a consistent performer in the IPL. He amassed 512 runs in 14 games for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2018 while getting 424 runs in 16 games last season. Even in IPL 2020, Suryakumar has scored 374 runs in 13 games.

India head coach Ravi Shastri talked about Suryakumar Yadav in an interview with Times Now and said that he needs to be patient to get in the Team India squad.

“That’s why we say to these youngsters - be patient. Like Suryakumar there are 3-4 other players on the fringe but when you have a team that is packed with talent and experience it becomes very difficult to get in,” Shastri said.

“I remember period in my career when 1-6 in the Indian batting line-up everyone was certain of their places and it was difficult for anyone to penetrate that middle-order and yet you had some people who were scoring tons of runs in domestic cricket and knocking at the door,” he added.

Shastri also talked about Rohit’s injury and revealed that his medical report stated that “He could be in danger of injuring himself again” and advised him not to rush his comeback.

Shastri said the call not to include Rohit in the squad was taken by the selectors after going through his medical report.

“It’s being handled by the people in charge of the medical part of it. We don’t get involved in that. They have submitted a report to the selectors and they have gone about their business.

“I have no say, neither I am a part of the selection. All I know is the medical report which says he could be in danger of injuring himself again,” Shastri said.