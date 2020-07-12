‘Like in tennis, it’s either in our out’: Sachin Tendulkar urges ICC to reconsider ‘umpire’s call’ rule

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to reconsider the on-field umpire rule whenever a team takes a DRS call over a LBW appeal. Speaking on the same to West Indies legend Brian Lara on his app 100mb, Tendulkar said that it should not matter what percent of the ball is hitting the stumps, and if DRS showcases that the wicket is getting clipped, it should be declared out.

“What per cent of the ball hits the stumps doesn’t matter, if DRS shows us that the ball is hitting the stumps, it should be given out, regardless of the on-field call,” Tendulkar said in a tweet in which he shared the video of his discussions with Lara on the subject.

In the video, Tendulkar said: “One thing I don’t agree with, with the ICC, is the DRS they have been using for quite some time. It is the LBW decision where more than 50 per cent of the ball must be hitting the stumps for the on-field decision to be overturned.”

“The only reason they (the batsman or the bowler) have gone upstairs is that they are unhappy with the on-field decision, so when the decision goes to the third umpire, let the technology take over, just like in tennis, it’s either in or out, there’s nothing in between,” he further added.

Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh came out in support of Tendulkar’s remarks and said that some rules need to be changed.

“Agree with you Paji 1000 percent correct. If the ball is touching the stump or kissing the Stumps it should be given out. It does not matter how much part of the ball hit the wicket..few rules should b changed in the game for the betterment of the game..this is certainly 1 of those,” Harbhajan tweeted.

ICC recently introduced some changes to the game of cricket, and they gave all teams liberty of extra review as non-neutral umpires will be employed in Test matches due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, all teams will now have three reviews in every innings of a Test match.