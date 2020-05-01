Sections
Home / Cricket / Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

Rohit also thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his wishes and also responded to his ‘keep hitting the ball with ease and elegance’ message. The current India opener replied by saying he will try his best to do so.

Updated: May 01, 2020 19:31 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Bengaluru: India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI1_19_2020_000213B) (PTI)

Rohit took time out to respond to some of the messages he received on Twitter on Friday. Rohit’s replies to his Indian teammates were particularly noteworthy. India captain Virat Kohli had wished him for calling for many more ‘elegant innings’. Rohit’s reply read: ‘Thanks a lot bro. Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too.’ Along with his best wishes, batsman K.L. Rahul sent a request asking Rohit to continue to make batting look easy. The vice-captain’s reply read: ‘You are doing that right now. Thanks for the wishes.’

Rohit also thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his wishes and also responded to his ‘keep hitting the ball with ease and elegance’ message. The current India opener replied by saying he will try his best to do so.

Rohit also thanked wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and wished him a great year ahead while he referred to youngster Shubman Gill as future of Indian cricket while acknowledging his birthday wish.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
May 01, 2020 19:40 IST
Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:14 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
These many Royal Enfield bikes were sold in April across India
May 01, 2020 19:35 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand initiates process to bring back 76,000 migrants from other states
May 01, 2020 20:42 IST
Punjab ministers distribute food grain packets in Mohali villages
May 01, 2020 20:42 IST
Scientists outline ways to change behaviour during Covid-19 pandemic
May 01, 2020 20:39 IST
Kotkhai custodial death case: CBI court dismisses IGP Zaidi’s bail plea
May 01, 2020 20:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.