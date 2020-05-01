Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

Bengaluru: India's Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the third and final ODI cricket match against Australia, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI1_19_2020_000213B) (PTI)

Rohit took time out to respond to some of the messages he received on Twitter on Friday. Rohit’s replies to his Indian teammates were particularly noteworthy. India captain Virat Kohli had wished him for calling for many more ‘elegant innings’. Rohit’s reply read: ‘Thanks a lot bro. Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too.’ Along with his best wishes, batsman K.L. Rahul sent a request asking Rohit to continue to make batting look easy. The vice-captain’s reply read: ‘You are doing that right now. Thanks for the wishes.’

Rohit also thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his wishes and also responded to his ‘keep hitting the ball with ease and elegance’ message. The current India opener replied by saying he will try his best to do so.

Rohit also thanked wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and wished him a great year ahead while he referred to youngster Shubman Gill as future of Indian cricket while acknowledging his birthday wish.