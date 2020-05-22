‘Love our chats,’ Virat Kohli shares photo with frenemy Williamson on Twitter

“Awards become corroded, friends gather no dust,” so said the great American sprinter and long jumper Jesse Owens. The world of sports has seen a lot of friendships. Some even in the face of great competitions. Friendship perhaps is a bond that is beyond the spheres of competition and rivalry and that is the reason why the word frenemy exists. It is an oxymoron that refers to “a person with whom one is friendly, despite a fundamental dislike or rivalry”. In international cricket today, Indian captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson can be categorised as frenemies.

The two share a great bond off the field and it was refreshing to see the two captains sit next to the boundary line and share a good chat, when India toured New Zealand at the beginning of the year. On Friday, Kohli took to Twitter and posted a photograph of the duo and wrote, “Love our chats. Good man.”

Kohli and Williamson go back a long time, when the two played against each other in the U-19 World Cup. Kohli’s India beat Williamson’s New Zealand in the semi-final of the tournament in 2008 and it was Kohli, a part-time bowler then, who dismissed his counterpart in the match. India would go on to win the tournament and that would launch Kohli’s international career soon.

11 years later Williamson turned the table on his old mate as his team beat Kohli’s India in the semis of the 2019 ICC World Cup, but the Kiwis failed to lift the trophy in the final.

When the two were seen speaking to each other during a match earlier this year, Kohli was asked about their conversation and he said, ““Kane and I have similar mindsets, similar philosophies. It is amazing that despite being from different parts of the world, we have similar thinking and we speak the same language,” Kohli said after the game when asked about their conversation.”

Hope their friendship stays strong in the years to come and two brilliant batsmen continue to enthrall cricket fans with their batting genius.