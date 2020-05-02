‘Made it very very clear,’ Former chief selector MSK Prasad on MS Dhoni’s future

The future of MS Dhoni has been talked about a lot in the past year. Ever since he took a sabbatical from cricket after the 2019 World Cup, the talk around his retirement has intensified. It was confirmed that Dhoni would return to the field in the Indian Premier League captaining the Chennai Super Kings but those plans were shelved due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, his participation in the World T20 is also in doubt as Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket for a long time now. So the rumours and speculation around his future continue to grow.

One of the persons in the middle of Dhoni’s sabbatical was former chief selector MSK Prasad. He was heading the selection committee when Dhoni chose to take a break from cricket. He has now spoken on the issue, making it clear it was Dhoni’s decision to take a sabbatical from the sport.

READ | Anil sir said ‘you have to take 5 wickets’: Kuldeep Yadav recalls debut Test against Australia in Dharamsala

“I am very very clear. I made it very very clear. We had a discussion and Mahi didn’t want to play for some time, so we moved on and then picked up Rishabh Pant and we’ve been backing him,” the 45-year-old said in an interview to Fancode.

Prasad also talked about KL Rahul’s emergence as a wicketkeeper and said that IPL’s postponement has made things difficult for Dhoni.

“Now, that KL also has done extremely well in limited-overs that he played in New Zealand, so, it would’ve been nice had this IPL held and we would’ve seen Mahi’s old glimpses back but now it’s a tricky situation,” Prasad added.

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Thursday opened up on speculations regarding MS Dhoni’s future and said that he thinks that the former India captain will not be wearing the Indian jersey again.

READ| India will maintain that record: Abdul Razzaq explains why India dominates Pakistan in World Cups

Speaking to India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Instagram Live, Harbhajan said: “When I was in Chennai Super Kings camp, people asked me about Dhoni. I don’t know, it’s up to him. You need to know whether he wants to play for India again.”

He added: “As far as I know him, he won’t want to wear India blue jersey again. IPL he will play but for India, I think he had decided World Cup (2019) was his last.”