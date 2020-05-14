‘Made some horrible mistakes’: Shane Warne opens up on past controversies

Sections
From testing positive for a banned substance to war of words with former captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting to several alleged affairs, Warne made headlines for all the wrong reasons during the course of his illustrious career.

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:26 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne speaks during an interview. (PTI)

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne’s career was similar to two sides of a coin -- one where he shone the brightest on the cricket field and the other where it was filled with controversies. The second highest wicket-taker in Tests, recently, opened up regarding the dark aspect of his game and conceded he let his family down because of his actions.

“I’m not proud of all of my decisions. I made some horrible mistakes and choices with things. But I was always true to myself and that’s what I’m proud of today,” Warne said during the show ‘A Week with Warnie’ on Fox Cricket.



“Some of the things were really hard to take. I let my family down, I embarrassed my children ... but that’s something I have to live with.

“But for all of those bad choices I’ve also been very proud of all the good things I’ve done. I’ve done a lot of good things but sometimes people like to harp on about the bad things because it’s a better headline,” he added.

Warne stated he was a bit arrogant during his early days in the sport and his philosophy of living in the moment got him into trouble most of the time.

“I think some of my actions in the mid 90s and towards the end of the late 90s -- I acted in a sort of arrogant, pretty ordinary fashion all the time,” Warne said.

“I live in the moment so sometimes you don’t think about the consequences and that was probably most of my trouble. I didn’t think what the consequences were or what effect it would have on other people.

“It was a selfish thing. I did what I wanted to do, and that got me into a bit of trouble.”

