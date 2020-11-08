Mahmudullah tests positive for COVID-19, will miss PSL

Sections
The 34-year-old seasoned all-rounder was scheduled to fly to Pakistan via Dubai on Sunday night, but he has instead gone into self-isolation after his COVID-19 reports returned positive.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 12:28 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

File image of Mahmudullah. (File)

Bangladesh’s T20 International captain Mahmudullah has tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to miss the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, local media reported. The 34-year-old seasoned all-rounder was scheduled to fly to Pakistan via Dubai on Sunday night, but he has instead gone into self-isolation after his COVID-19 reports returned positive.

He is also doubtful for the Bangabandhu T20 Cup, which is set to get underway on November 21 or 22. Mahmudullah will likely take a second test soon, according to ‘Daily Star’. Mahmudullah was roped in as the replacement for Moeen Ali by PSL table-toppers Multan Sultans.

As per Bangladesh government regulations, an outbound passenger needs to obtain a COVID-19 negative certificate before leaving the country. Mahmudullah and Tamim Iqbal were called up for the PSL playoffs as overseas replacements.

Tamim is expected to leave for Pakistan on Tuesday. The left-hander will join Lahore Qalandars as Chris Lynn’s replacement. The 2020 PSL playoffs are likely to be held in the second or third week of November. Earlier this year, the tournament was postponed indefinitely owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

