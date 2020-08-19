When MS Dhoni ‘shocked’ Team India by wanting to retire after his first Test hundred against Pakistan

MS Dhoni might have retired from international cricket but the mark that the former India captain has left on the cricket field will remain forever. Dhoni, in his career, went on to achieve things that no one thought was even possible. In 2007, Dhoni led the Indian team to 2007 T20 World Cup win. Four years later, India won the ODI World Cup under his captaincy. Dhoni also went on to win the 2013 Champions Trophy as captain, becoming the only captain to have won all three ICC trophies.

Apart from being a fantastic captain, Dhoni also earned the distinction of being one of the best finishers of the game. Early on in his career, the India wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his ability to hit big sixes and play big innings, one of which came in the 2006 Test against Pakistan in Faislabad.

Also Read | ‘MS should be the next to take charge’: How Sachin Tendulkar convinced BCCI to pick Dhoni as India captain

It was in this Test that Dhoni scored his maiden hundred in the longest format. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat and posted 588 in the first innings of the match with skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq and Shahid Afridi scoring hundreds. When India came on to bat, Dhoni stitched a partnership with Irfan Pathan for the 6th wicket and went on to register his first century.

Dhoni was eventually dismissed by Danish Kaneria for 148. Former India batsman VVS Laxman, who was part of the team, recalled how Dhoni joked about retiring from Test cricket after returning to the dressing room following his dismissal.

“I still remember him coming back into the dressing room (after his maiden Test ton, versus Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006) and loudly saying ‘I am going to announce my retirement - MS Dhoni, mai hundred maara Test cricket mein, bas yaar [I, MS Dhoni, have hit a century in Test cricket that’s it!],” Laxman said on the latest episode of Star Sports’ chat show Cricket Connected.

“I don’t want anything more from Test cricket!’ And we were shocked and surprised to hear that. But that’s what MS Dhoni always was,” Laxman furtehr added.

Dhoni’s ton was not enough to win India the match, but it definitely helped the team in taking the game to a draw. Dhoni will return to cricket field when the 13th edition of IPL kicks off from September 19th in the UAE.