Makes sense to postpone World T20 if there isn’t enough preparation time: Jason Roy

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) too has suspended activities until July 1. While Roy is eager to be playing again, he said safety is paramount.

Updated: May 04, 2020 10:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, London

Cricket - South Africa v England - Second T20 - Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban, South Africa - February 14, 2020 England's Jason Roy hits a six (REUTERS)

Feeling like a kid again, England batsman Jason Roy can’t wait to get back on the cricket field but says it would make sense to postpone the T20 World Cup in October-November if teams don’t get enough time to prepare for the mega event.

All cricketing activities have come to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of T20 World Cup in Australia is also in doubt.

“If players aren’t able to prepare in the right way and are not able to get over to Australia, then it makes sense to postpone it,” Roy was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“But if it goes ahead, it’s our job to play cricket - and if we’re told we have three weeks to prepare to go and play in the World T20, all the boys will be putting the yards in to make sure we’re ready for that.



“I think all the boys are on edge, waiting for the call saying, ‘Right, we have a month turnaround or a six-week turnaround. Get in the nets and go hit some balls.’ I think the boys will be as ready as they can be,” said the 29-year-old opener.

“I’ve got a huge amount of trust in the ECB. I think they will look into every single avenue of all the positives, all the negatives. So, I guess I would trust in what they say, probably have a chat with Morgs (Morgan) and see where his head’s at and go with that.

“I don’t think I’ll have too many questions, especially when it got to the stage of ‘Right, we’re going to play’, because there’ll be a lot of people in those meetings discussing whether it’s the right thing to do or not.” Roy also has no issues in playing in front of empty stadiums.

“I just want to play some cricket to be honest. I think for us to be able to go out there and play some cricket would be an incredible feeling. I feel like a kid again.

“I guess we’re governed by the government here, we don’t really know what is going on or what the safety measures are. There’s way bigger things out there. I’m more than happy to play behind closed doors, it would just be nice to get out there,” he added.

