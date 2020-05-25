Sections
Home / Cricket / Malik receives questionnaire from PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, says will answer with all honesty

Malik receives questionnaire from PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, says will answer with all honesty

The 57-year-old Salim Malik said he will be replying to the questions with all honesty as he bids to return to cricket again.

Updated: May 25, 2020 12:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, Karachi

Salim Malik (Twitter)

Pakistan’s tainted former captain Salim Malik has received a letter from PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, asking him to respond to a set of questions which include those pertaining to his meetings with some people in London in 2011.

Malik, who was banned for life in 2000 by a judicial commission for match-fixing but was cleared by a sessions court in 2008, had launched a campaign to force the Pakistan Cricket Board to give him clearance to get back to cricket activities.

The 57-year-old said he will be replying to the questions with all honesty as he bids to return to cricket again.

“I have sent the questionnaire to my lawyers and I am going to answer to each and each every question honestly. I have had enough of keeping quiet. I will now write down the truth,” he said.



Also Read | Selectors will not look at me as they feel I’m too old: Harbhajan

Malik said the questions pertained to his career as a Pakistan captain, players and events leading to his ban and thereafter.

Malik said he was made a scapegoat in 2000 and now he was fed up with the situation. “Others named in the same report have gone on to get big positions in cricket and are working. I have been struggling for past 20 years to get permission to get involved in coaching. Why is it like this when my ban has been lifted,” he said.

Malik, who played 103 Tests and over 200 ODIs, said he was keen to get clearance as his son was a very talented player and he didn’t want him to suffer because of him.

“They didn’t select him for junior level saying he was overage which is not right. But I want my son to play on merit. If he is good he should get his chances.”

The Justice Malik Qayyum banned Malik for life in 2000 but had also outlined a number of recommendations pertaining to other players questioned in the inquiry, who were deemed to not have cooperated in the probe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Twitter user asks Sonu Sood for help to reach a liquor shop. Actor’s epic reply
May 25, 2020 13:31 IST
Vir Das’ neighbour sneezes on him, asks dead parents to haunt actor. Watch
May 25, 2020 13:30 IST
Happy birthday Karan Johar: India’s entertainer-in-chief
May 25, 2020 13:29 IST
Fisherman seeks HC intervention to set up testing facilities in Ratnagiri
May 25, 2020 13:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.