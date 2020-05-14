Management didn’t like me: Yuvraj Singh names IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’

Sections
Speaking about his stint at Kings XI Punjab on a Youtube channel, Yuvraj Singh said that the franchise didn’t do what he had asked them to.

Updated: May 14, 2020 09:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

File photo of Kings XI Punjab player Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during an IPL cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Friday. (PTI)

Yuvraj Singh was one of the biggest draws when the Indian Premier League started in 2008. Fresh from his heroics in the 2007 WT20, Yuvraj along with MS Dhoni were the two outstanding Indian players in the format and he deservingly got the icon player status for his home franchise Kings XI Punjab.

Yuvraj guided the team to the semi-finals in the maiden season but things never really worked out for him there. He had to eventually move out as he went back to the auction pool. A player of his calibre attracted huge bids as he went on to play for teams like Pune Warriors India, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore, but never really tasted success.

He finally became an IPL champion in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, before winning the title again in his final season with Mumbai Indians. But the glory never came to him as a leader. Speaking about his stint at Kings XI Punjab on the Youtube channel Sportscreen, Yuvraj said that the franchise didn’t do what he had asked them to.

“I wanted to run away from Kings XI Punjab ... the management didn’t like me there ... they did nothing I asked them to do ... and when I left they bought all the players I had been asking them to. I love Punjab but I did not like the running of the franchise,” the former India star said.



 

Yuvraj Singh was a star performer for India in the 2007 WT20 and the 2011 ICC World Cup. He was also part of the teams that played in the final of the 2014 ICC WT20 and the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy.

