Manohar should assess damage he did to Indian cricket: Former BCCI secy Shah

Former BCCI secretary Niranjan Shah hit out at the outgoing ICC chairman Shahshank Manohar urging him to take time off and reflect on the “kind of damage” he has inflicted on Indian cricket. Manohar on Wednesday stepped down two two-year terms after getting feelers that majority was opposed against giving him a third term.

The BCCI in all these years has believed that Manohar orchestrated move was to dismantle the ‘Big THree’ model where England, Australia and India shared the larger pie of the revenue.

ALSO READ: Manohar steps down as ICC Chairman a week early

“Shashankji must be having mixed feelings from what could have been done for the promotion of cricket at international level and what was done to cricket in India during his tenure,” veteran Shah, who has been BCCI secretary said in a statement.

“In the relaxed phase now he may evaluate his tenure as Chairman of ICC and also as of BCCI that has been the platform. He may appraise what damage was done to Indian Cricket and BCCI during his tenure,” Shah further added.

ALSO READ: The greatest Test XI never to feature on the Lord’s Honours Board

Shah believes that under the present BCCI leadership, it will have a strong, beneficial and constructive representation at the ICC.

“BCCI went through much turmoil in last couple of years. And ICC during these years took undue advantage to damage cricket of India and BCCI in all possible manner. “However, I am fully confident that present strong and worthy leaderships of BCCI shall have strong, beneficial and constructive representation and initiatives at ICC,” added Shah.