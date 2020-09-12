‘Many don’t know this story:’ S Badrinath reveals why CSK chose Dhoni as captain over Sehwag

No single player in history of the IPL has had the kind of connection with a franchise quite like MS Dhoni with CSK. He calls Chennai his second home and one can’t argue. Over the years, Dhoni has not only become synonymous with the team, but can be said to be the face of the franchise. Dhoni has led CSK to unprecedented heights in the IPL, winning the title thrice – the second most after Mumbai Indians – while finishing runner-up five times.

And to think that none of that could have been possible had certain things fared differently. S Badrinath, the former CSK and India batsman, has revealed that ahead of the first edition of the IPL, the team management in fact, wanted Virender Sehwag and not Dhoni as its franchise player, but with the former India opening batsman insisting to join Delhi Daredevils, the CSK management opted not to pester him much.

“IPL started in 2008, and if you see who was the first option for Chennai Super Kings, it was Virender Sehwag. The management had decided on picking Sehwag for sure, but Sehwag himself said that he was brought up in Delhi, so he would have a better connection,” Badrinath said on his YouTube channel.

“The management agreed for him to play in Delhi, thinking it would be better. Then came the auctions, and they saw who was the better player, and before that India won the 2007 World T20. And only then did they decide to sign Dhoni.”

With Dhoni winning the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa and ushering India into a new era, his stocks raised and the CSK management was convinced of him possessing what it takes to lead the team. Badrinath reckons brining Dhoni on board was a win-win situation for CSK simply because of what he brought to the table as a captain, batsman and wicketkeeper.

“In 2008, MS Dhoni was the most expensive player, they bought him for INR 6 crores. Many probably don’t know this story but Dhoni was picked instead of Sehwag. According to me, MS Dhoni coming to CSK was killing three birds with one stone. One, he is one of the best captains the world has ever seen. There is no trophy that he doesn’t have,” he explained.

“Second, the best finisher. A finisher is a very important part of all the best T20 teams around the world. Even if you see all the good teams today, Mumbai Indians have Pollard, Kolkata Knight Riders have Andre Russell, CSK have MS Dhoni. And third, he is an excellent wicketkeeper. One of the best and safest keepers I have ever seen.”