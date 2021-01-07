Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Mark Waugh slams David Warner after early exit, says ‘not a shot you’d play in the first 20 mins of a Test’

Mark Waugh slams David Warner after early exit, says ‘not a shot you’d play in the first 20 mins of a Test’

India vs Australia: Mark Waugh reflected on David Warner’s dismissal and appeared unimpressed with the shot that got him out. “That’s just a loose shot.”

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australia's David Warner, left, watches as he hits the ball to India's Cheteshwar Pujara to be out caught for five runs during play on day one of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (AP)

Former Australia players were skeptical of David Warner’s return to Australia’s Playing XI, with the legendary Mark Waugh not impressed with the way the Aussie opener got out. Warner returned to the Playing XI despite not being 100 percent fit and could last only eight balls as he was dismissed for 5 by Mohammed Siraj, out caught at first slip. Warner did not look at ease and even appeared grimacing in pain on a couple of occasions.

Waugh reflected on Warner’s dismissal and appeared unimpressed with the shot that got him out. “That’s just a loose shot,” Waugh said on Fox Cricket. “That’s not a shot you want to be playing in the first 20 minutes of a Test match. You’re driving on the up, it’s not there to drive and it’s wide as well and you’re throwing your hands at it.”

Also Read | Jaffer quotes Dhoni after Siraj tears up during national anthem

“Even if his groin was okay, he would have had to take an almighty step to get even close to that delivery. Just an impatient shot really and maybe trying to get runs on the board quickly.”

Michael Hussey, another former Australia batsman looked concerned by Warner’s body language, saying judging the manner in which he was running, it doesn’t look too promising. “He was running through, he’s certainly labouring a little bit and it’s not the David Warner we are used to seeing. He certainly is not even close to 100 per cent fit. It’s not a great sign,” Hussey said.

Warner injured his hamstring while fielding during the second ODI against India and was ruled out of the subsequent T20Is and the first two Tests. With Australia losing the MCG Test and their batting order coming under scrutiny, the team decided to include Warner despite being far from a 100 percent.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At least four dead after Trump supporters ransack US Capitol
by Yashwant Raj
Farmers’ protest live updates:Protesting farmers flag off tractor rally from Haryana
by hindustantimes.com
Centre issues advisory to check spread of bird flu: Here’s all you need to know
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Preparations underway at school in Odisha ahead of reopening on Jan 8
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Incredible pictures of giraffes may make you do a double take
by Trisha Sengupta
Anupam Kher shares a candid photo with Shah Rukh Khan
by HT Entertainment Desk
I am absolutely fine, says Ganguly after being discharged from hospital
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.