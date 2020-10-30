Marlon Samuels lashes out at Shane Warne with ugly remarks

Shane Warne (R) of the Melbourne Stars has a heated exchange with Marlon Samuels of the Melbourne Renegades during the Big Bash League match between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 6, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia. (Getty Images)

West Indian cricketer Marlon Samuels hit back at former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, who asked the all-rounder to get help after his remarks over Ben Stokes and his wife. This verbal war started after Stokes’ comment on Samuels earlier this week.

Shane Warne tweeted that Samuels is an ordinary cricketer and an ordinary man. The West Indian made things even worse with pathetic comments. He responded to Warne on his Instagram saying “Haha I need help is this coming from the first cricketer to do a face surgery to look young.”

Samuels didn’t stop there and posted an ugly hypothetical conversation between the doctor and Warne. He further wrote “Doc, can I use the skin from my belly doc no warny mate we must use the skin from you’re a** batty face boy calm down.”

It all started when Ben Stokes stated in a chat with BBC that he won’t wish 14-day quarantine to his enemies. Describing the tough quarantine process, Stokes said “You get off the plane, get your bag, walk out and get told what hotel to go to. There’s no choice, it’s pot luck whether you get a good hotel or not. The government have chosen certain hotels to be the quarantine hotels.”

“I posted a few Instagram stories and some of the England boys were messaging me asking, ‘What it’s like?’ and I was saying, ‘It wasn’t the most enjoyable thing you ever have to do, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” the England all-rounder further added.

“I text my brother saying the same thing, and my brother asked, ‘You wouldn’t even do that to Marlon Samuels?”

“I said, ‘No, it’s that bad’, — that’s how tough it was,” he concluded.

These comments riled Samuels up, who ended up commenting ugly things on his social media account for Stokes. The 39-year-old targeted Stokes’ skin color as well as his wife while going on to say pathetic things.