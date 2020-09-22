Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / Marsh may be ruled out of entire IPL 2020 due to ankle injury: Sources

Marsh may be ruled out of entire IPL 2020 due to ankle injury: Sources

Marsh, whose career has been marred by a series of injuries, twisted his ankle in the second ball while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch in his follow through but managed to bowl two more balls before hobbling out.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 12:18 IST

By Press Trust of India, Dubai

Sunrisers Hyderabad player Mitchell Marsh tries to catch ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (PTI)

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is likely to be ruled out of the remainder of the IPL as the ankle injury he suffered during the game against RCB has turned out to be “serious”, team sources said on Tuesday.

Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Marsh was handed the ball by skipper David Warner to bowl the fifth over but he could bowl only four deliveries.Marsh, whose career has been marred by a series of injuries, twisted his ankle in the second ball while trying to stop a drive by Aaron Finch in his follow through but managed to bowl two more balls before hobbling out.

He later, courageously, came out to bat at number 10 in SRH’s chase but it was evident that he was finding it even difficult to stand. SRH lost the game by 10 runs.

“It seems a serious injury. I am not sure if he be able to compete in any of the matches,” a team source told PTI.The team has not yet officially commented on the extent of his injury.It will be a huge loss for SRH, who may now consider bringing in 37-year-old Dan Christian, who has the experience of playing 40 IPL games during previous editions as a middle order batsman and a right arm seamer.



World number one T20 all-rounder Mohammed Nabi could get a look in into the playing XI.

SRH skipper Warner had praised his compatriot for coming out to bat despite being in pain.”It doesn’t look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight,” Warner told Star Sports.

“Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can’t put any weight on it.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India-China military commanders to meet at least twice more before disengagement commences
Sep 22, 2020 10:51 IST
Pakistan looks to ally China for support at FATF plenary
Sep 22, 2020 11:57 IST
Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha until MPs’ suspension is revoked
Sep 22, 2020 11:58 IST
India rejects Pakistan’s reference to Kashmir issue at UN, calls for tackling terrorism
Sep 22, 2020 09:18 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Opposition to boycott Rajya Sabha over suspension of MPs and all the latest news
Sep 22, 2020 12:59 IST
PM Modi to hold talks with Sri Lankan counterpart on Sept 26
Sep 22, 2020 12:55 IST
HP modifies guidelines for schools after social distancing goes for toss
Sep 22, 2020 12:54 IST
This is a very good time for independent music: Palak Muchhal.
Sep 22, 2020 12:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.