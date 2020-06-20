Sections
Home / Cricket / Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19

Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19

Mortaza has been an iconic figure in Bangladesh cricket and has led the the limited overs team for some time. He has represented Bangladesh in 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST

By Aritra Mukherjee, Hindustan Time

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza. (AFP)

Bangladesh cricketer Mashrafe Mortaza has tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed to Hindustan Times by his brother Morsalin Mortaza.

“He started to feel a bit uneasy 3-4 days ago. We were worried when he developed feverish symptoms. So we got him tested. The reports arrived yesterday and he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is currently at his residence in Mirpur and taking rest”,” Morsalin said.

Mortaza has been an iconic figure in Bangladesh cricket and has led the the limited overs team for some time. He has represented Bangladesh in 36 Tests, 220 ODIs and 54 T20Is.

A report in Cricbuzz states that former Bangladesh opener Nafees Iqbal too has contracted the virus.



“I had the first symptom ten days ago. I had a fever and had aches and pains in the body but had recovered by the third day. But I still took the COVID-19 test just to be sure and the result came back positive. I am doing fine at the moment,” Iqbal was quoted as saying.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Leaves of Delhi govt hospital employees cancelled as Covid cases rise
Jun 20, 2020 16:31 IST
Mashrafe Mortaza tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Coronavirus: 748 Indians stranded in Pakistan set to return home
Jun 20, 2020 16:28 IST
Abhay Deol on Dev D: ‘Devdas was chauvinist, misogynist’
Jun 20, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.