Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / Masood glad Pakistan not in a bio-secure bubble in NZ

Masood glad Pakistan not in a bio-secure bubble in NZ

The New Zealand tour of three Twenty20s and two tests starting next week was thrown into doubt when eight of the Pakistan party tested positive for the virus, and some breached the health protocols.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 21:28 IST

By Associated Press, Associated Press

File image of Shan Masood. (File)

Pakistan batsman Shan Masood says knowing they had to isolate for only two weeks in New Zealand makes their ongoing cricket tour arrangements far more bearable than when they toured England. All but one of Pakistan’s 53-strong tour party came out of a 14-day quarantine on Tuesday and all have been freed to go where they want. In England in June, Pakistan also isolated for 14 days but spent the next six weeks in a bio-secure bubble.

That underlines the difference in levels of COVID-19 infection in New Zealand, where the virus has been controlled and life is practically normal, and England, where the virus is still killing hundreds daily and the country is in tiered lockdowns.

The New Zealand tour of three Twenty20s and two tests starting next week was thrown into doubt when eight of the Pakistan party tested positive for the virus, and some breached the health protocols.

Masood said it was tough for the players to isolate in their hotel rooms, but the players knew once the isolation ended they could “live like normal people.”



“We collectively accepted this challenge,” the test opener said in an online video conference on Thursday. “Spending 14 days to yourself, never leaving the room, is not easy, but it’s upon the individual to look at everything from a positive slant.

“What helped was knowing that unlike England, there’s no bio-secure bubble once we got out of quarantine. So we could live like normal people, and enjoy our life outside of cricket. It was a challenge, but now we’re looking ahead.

“We used to talk to each other on video call a lot. We had a little bit of time in fresh air. We just tried to encourage each other to bide the time. The reward we get is not only do we get to play cricket, we also get a normal life away from cricket, and get to roam around freely.”

Masood did not believe they will be rusty when the series gets underway.

“What you do for years doesn’t disappear in 14 days as a cricketer,” Masood said.

“There is of course a bit of rustiness … we’re professionals and have been playing cricket since the England tour. These two weeks might be a blessing in disguise, in that players might get the extra little bit of rest.”

The test series follows the T20s, and doesn’t start until Dec. 26. Masood will play in a four-day warmup match before then. The T20 series begins on Dec. 18 in Auckland.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: No guarantee that we’re out of Covid-19 pandemic, says Abhijit Banerjee
Dec 10, 2020 20:27 IST
China again blames India for border friction, talks of challenges in ties
Dec 10, 2020 18:40 IST
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt on ‘serious security lapses’
Dec 10, 2020 21:46 IST
Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish troops in northeast Syria
Dec 10, 2020 21:00 IST

latest news

LVMH scion sees fewer far-flung fashion shows in luxury’s future
Dec 10, 2020 21:45 IST
Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Centre seeks report from Bengal govt on ‘serious security lapses’
Dec 10, 2020 21:46 IST
Modi, Hasina to virtually re-launch cross-border rail route after 55 years
Dec 10, 2020 21:42 IST
Karnataka government will not ask IT companies to open offices: Deputy CM
Dec 10, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.