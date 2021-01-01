Matt Henry replaces injured Neil Wagner in New Zealand squad for second Pakistan Test

Canterbury fast bowler Matt Henry was called up to the New Zealand squad for the second Test against Pakistan, starting on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, to replace the injured Neil Wagner, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Friday.

Wagner is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks after sustaining fractures in the toes of his right foot during the first Test at Bay Oval, which the hosts won by 101 runs.

Henry, who has 30 Test wickets, is being rewarded for his recent form which saw him register figures of 6-53 for New Zealand ‘A’ against Pakistan Shaheens in December. The 29-year-old has also taken seven wickets from four Ford Trophy matches this season for Canterbury.

“Matt has been in good form with the ball,” coach Gary Stead said. “We’re still a couple of days out from the Test, so need to take a look at the surface while also assessing our options for best possible team make-up.”

The squad for the second Test: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, BJ Watling, Will Young.