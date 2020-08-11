MCA Apex Council meeting set for August 14; resumption of cricket on agenda

Resumption of cricketing activities in the megalopolis will top the agenda of the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Apex Council meeting to be held here on August 14. Cricket in the megalopolis has come to a grinding halt since mid-March due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and Mumbai is one of the worst affected cities in the country.

“We will discuss resumption of cricketing activity and also the Standard Operating Procedures sent by the BCCI to all the state associations in this regard,” an Apex Council member said. Issues related to the formation of Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) will also be discussed.

MCA had shortlisted three names -- Lalchand Rajput, Raju Kulkarni and Samir Dighe -- as members of the CIC. MCA scorer Deepak Joshi has also written to the association to take up the issues of retired scorers with the BCCI.

Joshi in an email, a copy of which is with PTI, has sought medical group insurance policy and ex-gratia amount for the scorers, citing the case of retired MCA scorer Ramesh Parab, who had successfully fought COVID-19. As per the agenda, Joshi’s email willl also come up for discussion.