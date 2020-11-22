Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / MCA appeal to state government for allowing in-person AGM at Wankhede

MCA appeal to state government for allowing in-person AGM at Wankhede

The cricket body has said that “in case permission for physical meeting is not granted, then the AGM will be held through video conferencing.”

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 17:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

Logo of Mumbai Cricket Association (Getty Images)

The Mumbai Cricket Association has sought permission from the Maharashtra government to hold its 84th Annual General Meeting in person at the Wankhede Stadium on December 18.

Mumbai has been one of the worst affected COVID-19 cities and as of Thursday had around 9,325 active cases.

“The Apex Council had decided to hold the 84th AGM on 18th December 2020 at Wankhede Stadium ground. The Association has requested to the state government to allow holding of the AGM at the Wankhede Stadium with physical presence of the members. The permission from the state government is awaited,” MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh informed the members.

However, the cricket body has said that “in case permission for physical meeting is not granted, then the AGM will be held through video conferencing.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Congress at its lowest in last 72 years, says rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Nov 22, 2020 17:59 IST
Indian Army takes a leaf out of Chinese warfare, deploys tunnel defences in Ladakh
Nov 22, 2020 15:54 IST
Bharti Singh, husband Harsh sent to 14-day judicial custody by Mumbai court
Nov 22, 2020 14:34 IST
Amit Shah tells Tamil Nadu unit to work toward capturing power in state
Nov 22, 2020 17:35 IST

latest news

Two cars, one driver: New Skoda tech to make autonomous car follow a manned one
Nov 22, 2020 17:59 IST
‘People need mountains’: Swiss ski resorts buck Alpine lockdowns
Nov 22, 2020 17:54 IST
Congress at its lowest in last 72 years, says rebel leader Ghulam Nabi Azad
Nov 22, 2020 17:59 IST
Massive operation on to find tunnel suspected to have been used by Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota
Nov 22, 2020 17:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.