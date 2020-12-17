Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / MCA appoints Amit Pagnis as Mumbai coach for 2020-21 season

MCA appoints Amit Pagnis as Mumbai coach for 2020-21 season

Pagnis, 42, played 95 first-class matches in which he scored 5,851 runs. The domestic season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, which begins from January 10, 2021.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 18:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

File photo of Amit Pagnis playing domestic cricket in India. (Facebook/Amit Pagnis)

Former Mumbai and Railways cricketer Amit Pagnis was on Thursday named as coach of the Mumbai team for the 2020-21 domestic season, which starts with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament from January 10.

The Mumbai Cricket Association made the announcement through a media release.

“Cricket Improvement Committee of MCA has appointed Amit Pagnis as coach of the Mumbai Senior Men Team for the season 2020-21(ending 31st March 2021),” the release jointly issued by secretary Sanjay Naik and joint secretary Shahalam Shaikh stated.

The CIC comprises former India players Lalchand Rajput (chairman), Raju Kulkarni and Sameer Dighe.

Pagnis, 42, played 95 first-class matches in which he scored 5,851 runs. The domestic season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, which begins from January 10, 2021.

Domestic giants Mumbai are placed in Elite Group E and will play their matches in Mumbai only.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China puts the pedal to the metal on vaccine diplomacy. There are concerns
by Shishir Gupta
‘Farm laws made to ensure poll funding for BJP’: Kejriwal’s sharp jibe at Centre
by Sweta Goswami
DAC clears proposals to acquire defence hardware worth Rs 27,000 cr from Indian industry
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PM Modi to address Madhya Pradesh farmers on Dec 18
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

This home-made protein powder is helping me deal with covid fatigue
by Nikita Bhardwaj
SPPU, Guardian Giripremi join hands for courses on mountaineering
by HT Correspondent
Jacqueline Fernandez nails the Arabesque or a full stretch pilates
by Zarafshan Shiraz
Singapore based shoe-label Pazzion launched on Amazon India
by Asian News International | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.