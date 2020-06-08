MCA to wait before deciding on resumption of cricket

Sections
Cricket in Mumbai has come to a grinding halt since the second week of March due to outbreak of pandemic.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:45 IST

By Press Trust of India,

Mumbai Cricket Association logo (Getty Images)

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) adopted a wait-and-watch approach for resumption of cricket activity as the number of positive cases of Covid-19 is still on the rise.

Cricket in Mumbai has come to a grinding halt since the second week of March due to outbreak of pandemic. Mumbai is one of the worst-affected cities as the number of positive cases breached past the 50,000 mark on Monday.

The MCA Apex Council met on Monday at the MCA Lounge to discuss several issues. A few members joined through video conference. An Apex Council member told PTI that they will strictly follow the guidelines of the state government with regard to resumption of cricket activity and will wait and watch on how things unfold.

“So in this period, where there is no activity, we will carry out renovation work of the stadium,” the member said.



Presently, the Maharashtra government has allowed only individual actives like walking, jogging and cycling in Mumbai outside containment zones in their Mission Begin Again, but haven’t said anything on resumption of group activities. This means the players will have to wait longer to hit the ground running.

The MCA decided to defer the decision on forming the ad-hoc Cricket Improvement Committee, which usually comprises three members, it was reliably learnt. It is also understood that the Committee did not fix the date of the Annual General Meeting. The MCA office, which is closed since March, will remain so until further notice.

