MCG pitch will suit Indian batsmen more: Darren Lehmann feels India can turn things around against Australia

Agreeing that it will be hard task after lows of Adelaide, former Australia batsman and head coach Darren Lehmann backed India to turn things around in the remaining three Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India were bowled out for 36 - their lowest Test score - in the 2nd innings of he day-night Test in Adelaide and were handed an 8-wicket defeat by Australia in just two and half days. Lehmann, however, said, India have some quality players in their ranks to stage a comeback in this series.

“It will be hard now for them, but they’ve actually got some quality players if they can get on a roll,” Lehmann told ‘SA Sportsday’.

Also Read | What if you were in Shastri’s shoes? ‘None of my business’, replies Langer

The 50-year-old former Australia batsman opined that India have a potent bowling attack and if their batsmen cope with the bounce well, then the tourists could stage a comeback in the series. Lehmann also added that the pitch at the MCG for the Boxing Day Test will suit the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane more.

“They can certainly cause some trouble with the ball, it’s just whether the batsmen can cope with the bounce. The MCG pitch will suit them a bit better because it’s a bit flatter.”

India will be without the services of two of their key players - captain Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and pacer Mohammed Shami (wrist fracture). Lehmann said India’s batsmen will have to put runs on the board, especially in the first innings to put some sort of pressure on Australia.

“So we’ll see if their batsmen can bounce back and make some runs, especially in the first innings. That’s going to be the key for them,” Lehnmann said.

The two teams are meeting again on December 26, for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.