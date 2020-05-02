Sections
Home / Cricket / ‘Me and captain argue a lot over this’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals hilarious discussion with Virat Kohli

‘Me and captain argue a lot over this’: Kuldeep Yadav reveals hilarious discussion with Virat Kohli

Kuldeep Yadav is a huge fan of Neymar while skipper Virat Kohli is a supporter of former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Updated: May 02, 2020 21:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File image of Kuldeep Yadav with Virat Kohli. (PTI)

It is a fact well known that several members of Indian cricket team are also avid fans of football and vehemently follow the sport. India captain Virat Kohli is known to be a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan and once, in an interview, said that he supports Spanish club Real Madrid. On the other hand, India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is a huge fan of Brazilian forward Neymar, and supports Real Madrid’s arch-rivals FC Barcelona.

In a recent interview to Cricbuzz on their Spicy Pitch Youtube show, Kuldeep revealed a hilarious interaction between him and Virat over football.

Also read: ‘India trusted Rohit Sharma who didn’t do well initially’: Pakistan cricketer asks PCB to back players

“The first football match I saw was Brazil vs Spain in 2012, in which Neymar was playing. I saw him for the first time, and I thought he is a great player. His quality and skill level was too good. He is my favourite player since then. Many people don’t like him. Me and captain Virat Kohli argue a lot over this, because he is a Ronaldo fan,” Kuldeep said.

“Yes, absolutely. My favourite club is FC Barcelona. Once, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick for Portugal. So, Kohli came to me and he was showing me a video. That evening, Messi also scored a hat-trick as well, so I showed that to him and said ‘look at this’,” he added.



Also read: Abdul Razzaq explains why India dominates Pakistan in World Cups

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Kuldeep also recalled his debut Test match against Australia in Dharamsala in 2017. “I get emotional when I remember my Test debut in Dharamsala. The most important thing for me at the time was how to perform. I remember a day before the match, Anil sir came to me and said ‘you will play tomorrow, you have to take 5 wickets’,” he said.

Talking about how he felt after getting his first breakthrough of David Warner, Kuldeep said: “It was my first Test wicket. I felt really emotionally attached that I was almost into tears.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Simultaneous suicide missions planned by Jaish in J&K on May 11, says intel
May 02, 2020 21:53 IST
India clocks one million RT-PCR tests for Covid-19
May 02, 2020 20:14 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 20:27 IST
Trump revises US Covid-19 toll estimate again to ‘hopefully under 100,000’
May 02, 2020 20:31 IST

latest news

Khattar slams Congress leaders for undue criticism
May 02, 2020 22:32 IST
Working with Irrfan was nothing less than a fan moment for me: Saba Qamar
May 02, 2020 22:32 IST
Bihar govt relaxes attendance requirement for salary payment for March, April
May 02, 2020 22:31 IST
Extending help in the time of Covid-19 lockdown
May 02, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.